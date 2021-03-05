SocieteGenerale (SCGLY) Likely to Slash 2020 Bonus Pool by 20%

The 2020 bonus pool of SocieteGenerale SCGLY is less likely to be impressive. People familiar with the matter are indicating around a 20% cut at its investment bank due to the poor performance of the trading unit last year, which resulted in its first loss in the past 30 years. The news was reported by Bloomberg.

Payouts are being trimmed by an average of 15% across the firm. SocieteGenerale’s markets unit, which witnessed a net loss in the previous year, reported gigantic pay reductions, with some equity derivatives traders seeing more than an 80% bonus slash. The bank’s conventionally-sound equity trading unit reported a 49% slump in the past year’s revenues.

Due to the pandemic-induced mayhem, the banking authorities suggested firms to be more prudent with their distribution policies, including variable remuneration. Also, these companies were urged to use capital for ensuring continued financing to the economy.

SocieteGenerale’s payout contractions are presumably to be the most deep-seated amongst its peers, which, on the contrary, had made big bucks on the pandemic market swings to report trading and deal-making profits.

Shares of SocieteGenerale have rallied 56.8% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 34.7%.

Currently, SocieteGenerale carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bonus Plans of Other Banks

Plans of other Wall Street banks for 2020 bonuses have also come into light. UBS Group AG UBS increased its investment banking staff’s bonus pool by 20% after a rise in trading revenues.

Credit Suisse Group CS, however, struggled with legal hits and trimmed its bonus pool by 7%.

Another Wall Street biggie, Citigroup Inc. C kept its pool flat for equities, while accelerating it for bond traders by at least 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.