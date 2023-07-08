Societe pour l'Informatique Industrielle (EPA:SII) Price Target Increased by 6.81% to 66.13

The average one-year price target for Societe pour l'Informatique Industrielle (EPA:SII) has been revised to 66.13 / share. This is an increase of 6.81% from the prior estimate of 61.91 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.64 to a high of 68.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.69% from the latest reported closing price of 53.90 / share.

Societe pour l'Informatique Industrielle Maintains 0.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.74%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Societe pour l'Informatique Industrielle. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SII is 0.08%, an increase of 10.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 1,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,516K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 11.99% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 174K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 30.50% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 83K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 57K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.