Societe pour l'Informatique Industrielle (EPA:SII) Price Target Increased by 5.37% to 66.71

The average one-year price target for Societe pour l'Informatique Industrielle (EPA:SII) has been revised to 66.71 / share. This is an increase of 5.37% from the prior estimate of 63.31 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.82 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.29% from the latest reported closing price of 69.70 / share.

Societe pour l'Informatique Industrielle Maintains 0.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.72%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Societe pour l'Informatique Industrielle. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SII is 0.08%, a decrease of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 1,992K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,514K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 3.17% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 177K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SII by 1.60% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 104K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SII by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 58K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 5.72% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

