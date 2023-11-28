Societe LDC (EPA:LOUP) Price Target Increased by 7.42% to 172.28

The average one-year price target for Societe LDC (EPA:LOUP) has been revised to 172.28 / share. This is an increase of 7.42% from the prior estimate of 160.38 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 147.86 to a high of 201.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.90% from the latest reported closing price of 142.50 / share.

Societe LDC Maintains 1.89% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.89%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Societe LDC. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOUP is 0.01%, an increase of 10.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.13% to 28K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOUP by 6.60% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 28.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOUP by 53.55% over the last quarter.

