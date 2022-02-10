World Markets

Societe Generale's Ivory Coast unit net profit up 39% in 2021

Loucoumane Coulibaly Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

The Ivorian arm of French bank Societe Generale reported a net profit of 67.43 billion CFA francs ($118.20 million) in 2021, up 39% from 48.43 billion the previous year, the company said on the West African bourse website late on Thursday.

The bank said in the statement it would pay shareholders a gross dividend of 1,112 CFA francs per share for 2021, up from 405 CFA per share in 2020.

($1 = 570.4800 CFA francs)

