World Markets
ALDA

Societe Generale's car leasing unit ALD wins EU nod for LeasePlan buy

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 25, 2022 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators cleared with conditions French car leasing company ALD's ALDA.PA bid for Dutch rival LeasePlan on Friday after the Societe Generale SOGN.PA unit agreed to divest some businesses across Europe to address competition concerns.

ALD announced the 4.9-billion-euro ($5.1 billion) deal in January, which would give it ownership of the biggest electric vehicle fleet in Europe.

The European Commission said ALD agreed to sell its operational leasing businesses in Ireland, Norway, Portugal and LeasePlan's businesses in the Czech Republic, Finland and Luxembourg to address competition worries.

It will also provide access to tech services and its used car sales platform for up to 2 years.

"These commitments remove the overlaps existing between ALD and LeasePlan's activities in the national markets for operational leasing where the Commission had identified competition concerns," the EU competition watchdog said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9617 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.