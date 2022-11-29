Societe Generale's ALD launches capital increase for LeasePlan acquisition

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Societe Generale's SOGN.PA car leasing unit ALD ALDA.PA said on Tuesday it had launched a capital increase of around 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) as it looks to finance its acquisition of LeasePlan.

ADL said the price of the shares would amount to 7.50 euros with the subscription period going from Dec. 2 to Dec. 13, 2022, inclusive. The rights issue will be available in France only.

The group announced the 4.9-billion-euros deal with LeasePlan in January that would give it ownership of the biggest electric vehicle fleet in Europe.

($1 = 0.9629 euros)

(Reporting by Lina Golovnya; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Lina.Golovnya@thomsonreuters.com;))

