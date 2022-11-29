World Markets
ALDA

Societe Generale's ALD launches capital increase for LeasePlan acquisition

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

November 29, 2022 — 01:28 am EST

Written by Lina Golovnya for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Societe Generale's SOGN.PA car leasing unit ALD ALDA.PA said on Tuesday it had launched a capital increase of around 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) as it looks to finance its acquisition of LeasePlan.

ADL said the price of the shares would amount to 7.50 euros with the subscription period going from Dec. 2 to Dec. 13, 2022, inclusive. The rights issue will be available in France only.

The group announced the 4.9-billion-euros deal with LeasePlan in January that would give it ownership of the biggest electric vehicle fleet in Europe.

($1 = 0.9629 euros)

(Reporting by Lina Golovnya; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Lina.Golovnya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.