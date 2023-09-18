News & Insights

Societe Generale's 2026 Strategic Plan Projects Average Annual Revenue Growth Of 0% -2%

September 18, 2023

(RTTNews) - French Financial services major Societe Generale Group (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) on Monday issued its 2026 Strategic Plan, expecting average annual revenue growth between flat and 2 percent over 2022-2026.

For 2026, the company also projects cost-to-income ratio below 60 percent, and return on tangible equity or ROTE between 9 percent and 10 percent.

Further, by 2030, the company projects an 80 percent reduction in upstream Oil & Gas exposure compared to 2019. In this, 50 percent reduction will be reached by 2025, compared to previous commitment of 20 percent reduction.

Societe Generale also reported 1 billion euros transition investment fund with a focus on energy transition solutions and nature-based and impact-based projects supporting UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Slawomir Krupa, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our 2026 Strategic Plan will deliver our ambition to be a rock-solid, top tier European bank, built on our strong foundations: trusted long-standing client relationships, talented and committed teams, innovative and distinctive value-added businesses and pioneering ESG leadership."

Societe Generale's Board of Directors, under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, approved the strategic plan for a sustainable future and financial targets for 2026.

