SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Vallourec (EPA:VK)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Vallourec (EPA:VK) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.60% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vallourec is 20.50. The forecasts range from a low of 14.64 to a high of $25.41. The average price target represents an increase of 105.60% from its latest reported closing price of 9.97.

The projected annual revenue for Vallourec is 5,592MM, an increase of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vallourec. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VK is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.63% to 27,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,864K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,019K shares, representing an increase of 14.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VK by 4.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,019K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VK by 16.29% over the last quarter.

IHOAX - THE HARTFORD INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND holds 1,816K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,315K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,254K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VK by 3.89% over the last quarter.

