SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Trigano (EPA:TRI)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Trigano (EPA:TRI) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.13% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trigano is 164.13. The forecasts range from a low of 127.26 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.13% from its latest reported closing price of 133.30.

The projected annual revenue for Trigano is 3,629MM, an increase of 10.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.63.

Trigano Maintains 2.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.63%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trigano. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRI is 0.07%, an increase of 28.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 647K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 15.07% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 63K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 32.92% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 61K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 10.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 61K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 10.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

