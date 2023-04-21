SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Traton SE (8TRA)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Traton SE (8TRA) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 76K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 4.29% over the last quarter.

GAGAX - The Gabelli Global Rising Income and Dividend Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 29.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 669K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 16.76% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 31.45% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 28.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 57.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Traton SE. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8TRA is 0.11%, a decrease of 14.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 1,724K shares.

