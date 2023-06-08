SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades STABILUS SA EUR.01 (FWB:STM)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for STABILUS SA EUR.01 (FWB:STM) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.65% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for STABILUS SA EUR.01 is 71.29. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.65% from its latest reported closing price of 57.65.

The projected annual revenue for STABILUS SA EUR.01 is 1,159MM, a decrease of 2.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.28.

STABILUS SA EUR.01 Maintains 3.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.04%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in STABILUS SA EUR.01. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 8,200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STM is 0.24%, an increase of 498.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 3,270K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 394K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 323K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 6.32% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 302K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 6.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 186K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 173K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 3.06% over the last quarter.

