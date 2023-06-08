SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades SBM Offshore (AMS:SBMO)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for SBM Offshore (AMS:SBMO) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.23% Upside

As of May 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for SBM Offshore is 20.75. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 63.23% from its latest reported closing price of 12.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SBM Offshore is 3,427MM, a decrease of 30.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBM Offshore. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBMO is 0.30%, a decrease of 13.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 28,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,336K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 3,791K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBMO by 16.33% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,708K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,002K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBMO by 10.20% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,151K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBMO by 4.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,005K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBMO by 2.41% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.