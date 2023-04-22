SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Remy Cointreau (EPA:RCO)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Remy Cointreau (EPA:RCO) from Sell to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.34% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Remy Cointreau is $188.39. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.34% from its latest reported closing price of $177.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Remy Cointreau. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCO is 0.21%, a decrease of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.08% to 3,096K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRJAX - PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fund holds 360K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing a decrease of 55.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 22.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 330K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 3.69% over the last quarter.

PWJAX - PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund holds 315K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing a decrease of 48.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 26.04% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 284K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 13.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 191K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 12.07% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.