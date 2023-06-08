SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Neoen (EPA:NEOEN)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Neoen (EPA:NEOEN) from Sell to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.60% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neoen is 34.14. The forecasts range from a low of 27.57 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.60% from its latest reported closing price of 29.28.

The projected annual revenue for Neoen is 596MM, an increase of 18.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

Neoen Maintains 0.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.43%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neoen. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEOEN is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.17% to 4,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 933K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing a decrease of 18.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOEN by 7.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 591K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOEN by 6.62% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 506K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOEN by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 470K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 25.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOEN by 3.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 265K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOEN by 10.58% over the last quarter.

