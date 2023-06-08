SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Maisons du Monde (EPA:MDM)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Maisons du Monde (EPA:MDM) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.82% Upside

As of June 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maisons du Monde is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.96. The average price target represents an increase of 23.82% from its latest reported closing price of 9.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Maisons du Monde is 1,308MM, an increase of 2.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

Maisons du Monde Maintains 3.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maisons du Monde. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDM is 0.06%, a decrease of 8.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 5,415K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,034K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 577K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 434K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 361K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing a decrease of 11.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDM by 2.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 312K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDM by 20.93% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.