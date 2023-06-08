SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Lectra (EPA:LSS)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Lectra (EPA:LSS) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.65% Upside

As of June 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lectra is 35.09. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.65% from its latest reported closing price of 28.15.

The projected annual revenue for Lectra is 544MM, an increase of 3.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

Lectra Maintains 1.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lectra. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSS is 0.39%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 9,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,679K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913K shares, representing a decrease of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSS by 0.78% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,451K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSS by 2.04% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 1,058K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSS by 16.23% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,046K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSS by 16.91% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 996K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSS by 23.31% over the last quarter.

