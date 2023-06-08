SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades La Francaise des Jeux SAEM (FDJ)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for La Francaise des Jeux SAEM (FDJ) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.11% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for La Francaise des Jeux SAEM is 39.96. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $50.61. The average price target represents an increase of 11.11% from its latest reported closing price of 35.96.

The projected annual revenue for La Francaise des Jeux SAEM is 2,626MM, an increase of 6.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

La Francaise des Jeux SAEM Maintains 3.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in La Francaise des Jeux SAEM. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDJ is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 8,904K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,135K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDJ by 9.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 670K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDJ by 3.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 549K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDJ by 9.61% over the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 393K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDJ by 2.16% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 387K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 70.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDJ by 320.46% over the last quarter.

