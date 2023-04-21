SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades La Francaise des Jeux SAEM (FDJ)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for La Francaise des Jeux SAEM (FDJ) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IPOS - Renaissance International IPO ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDJ by 12.84% over the last quarter.

MBEQX - M International Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIONX - Fidelity SAI International Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 19.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDJ by 7.61% over the last quarter.

SWMIX - Laudus International MarketMasters Fund Select Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDJ by 16.73% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Large Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 39.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDJ by 81.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in La Francaise des Jeux SAEM. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDJ is 0.19%, an increase of 22.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.97% to 8,988K shares.

