SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Indra Sistemas (MADX:IDR)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Indra Sistemas (MADX:IDR) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indra Sistemas. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDR is 0.16%, an increase of 13.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 28,556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 11,443K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,450K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDR by 26.70% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,628K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDR by 12.43% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,849K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,612K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDR by 14.39% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 1,240K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDR by 29.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.