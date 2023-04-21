SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades HUGO BOSS (FWB:BOSS)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for HUGO BOSS (FWB:BOSS) from Sell to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GMICX - GMO International Equity Fund Class II holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FEUZ - First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 81.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 32.14% over the last quarter.

AVIV - Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 43.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 23.08% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 411K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 18.17% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 11.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 46.19% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUGO BOSS. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSS is 0.43%, a decrease of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.92% to 7,405K shares.

