SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Hermes International (EPA:RMS)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Hermes International (EPA:RMS) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HEDJ - WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund N holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 16.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 48.87% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 85K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 92.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 99.48% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 620K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,429K shares, representing a decrease of 775.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 86.83% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD International Large-Cap Portfolio Class P holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 13.31% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT International Index Fund Class Y holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 19.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 13.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMS is 0.67%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 154,825K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.