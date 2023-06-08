SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Gaztransport Et Technigaz (EPA:GTT)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Gaztransport Et Technigaz (EPA:GTT) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.56% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gaztransport Et Technigaz is 138.46. The forecasts range from a low of 113.12 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 43.56% from its latest reported closing price of 96.45.

The projected annual revenue for Gaztransport Et Technigaz is 415MM, an increase of 35.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.95.

Gaztransport Et Technigaz Maintains 3.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.21%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaztransport Et Technigaz. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTT is 0.33%, a decrease of 18.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 5,770K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,160K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTT by 5.99% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 752K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTT by 21.82% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 331K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing a decrease of 32.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTT by 31.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 255K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTT by 4.70% over the last quarter.

