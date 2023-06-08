SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Cie des Alpes (EPA:CDA)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Cie des Alpes (EPA:CDA) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.58% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cie des Alpes is 21.30. The forecasts range from a low of 17.68 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.58% from its latest reported closing price of 15.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cie des Alpes is 1,085MM, an increase of 13.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cie des Alpes. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDA is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 1,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 347K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 138K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 115K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 84K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 28.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDA by 18.98% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.