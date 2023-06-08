SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades CGG (EPA:CGG)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for CGG (EPA:CGG) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.13% Upside

As of June 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for CGG is 1.09. The forecasts range from a low of 0.81 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 53.13% from its latest reported closing price of 0.71.

The projected annual revenue for CGG is 1,108MM, an increase of 19.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in CGG. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGG is 0.03%, a decrease of 7.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.12% to 66,982K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,506K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,180K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,517K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGG by 18.52% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 5,432K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,566K shares, representing an increase of 52.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGG by 105.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,379K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,415K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGG by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 4,288K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,493K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGG by 21.21% over the last quarter.

