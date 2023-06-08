SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Beneteau (EPA:BEN)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Beneteau (EPA:BEN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.68% Upside

As of May 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beneteau is 21.68. The forecasts range from a low of 18.48 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 33.68% from its latest reported closing price of 16.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Beneteau is 1,657MM, an increase of 971.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

Beneteau Maintains 2.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beneteau. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEN is 0.08%, an increase of 12.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 2,525K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 477K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 271K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 252K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 182K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 169K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 23.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.