SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 98K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AF by 4.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,980K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,162K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AF by 8.23% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 325K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AF by 6.85% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 101K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing a decrease of 920.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AF by 89.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air France-KLM. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AF is 0.06%, a decrease of 24.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 68,024K shares.

