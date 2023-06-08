SOCIETE GENERALE Upgrades Aedifica (EBR:AED)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE upgraded their outlook for Aedifica (EBR:AED) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.83% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aedifica is 97.94. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $167.79. The average price target represents an increase of 47.83% from its latest reported closing price of 66.25.

The projected annual revenue for Aedifica is 315MM, an increase of 8.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.16, an increase of 0.98% from the prior forecast.

Aedifica Maintains 5.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aedifica. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AED is 0.34%, a decrease of 1.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 3,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 531K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AED by 2.47% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 420K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AED by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 306K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AED by 7.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 208K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AED by 4.45% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 187K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AED by 3.02% over the last quarter.

