Societe Generale upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded Societe Generale (SCGLY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of EUR 36, up from EUR 29. The bank is expanding profits in French retail, has an improved capital outlook, and trades at a “depressed valuation,” which creates an attractive entry point, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

