News & Insights

Stocks

Societe Generale upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

November 01, 2024 — 04:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley upgraded Societe Generale (SCGLY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of EUR 36, up from EUR 29. The bank is expanding profits in French retail, has an improved capital outlook, and trades at a “depressed valuation,” which creates an attractive entry point, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SCGLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCGLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.