Societe Generale Turns To Net Profit In Q2, Revenues Down; Plans EUR 440 Mln Share Buyback

August 03, 2023 — 12:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French Financial services major Societe Generale Group (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter Group net income was 900 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 1.51 billion euros.

Underlying Group net income was 1.16 billion euros, compared to prior year's 1.48 billion euros.

In the quarter, operating income declined 28.8 percent to 1.68 billion euros from 2.36 billion a year ago.

Net banking income dropped 9 percent to 6.29 billion euros from prior year's 6.90 billion euros, largely due to the decline in the net interest margin in French Retail Banking.

Underlying net banking income or revenues fell 5.4 percent to 6.53 billion euros from last year's 6.90 billion euros.

Further, the company announced the launch of the 2022 share buyback programme, for around 440 million euros.

