Societe Generale to present strategy roadmap on Sept 18

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

May 24, 2023 — 02:44 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Societe Generale's SOGN.PA new management team will present a strategic and financial roadmap for France's third-biggest listed bank on September 18, at a Capital Markets Day in London, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank in March appointed Slawomir Krupa as new CEO. The new management team also comprises two deputy CEOs - Philippe Aymerich and Pierre Palmieri - and a newly created Executive Committee.

