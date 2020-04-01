Societe Generale Suspends FY20 View, Cancels Dividend Amid Covid-19; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - French lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) announced that it is suspending fiscal 2020 targets and dividends due to the coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic. In France, the shares were losing around 4 percent in the early morning trading on Wednesday.

The company said its Board of Directors at the meeting of March 31 reviewed implications of the communication from the European Central Bank asking banks not to pay dividends for the financial years 2019 and 2020 for the duration of the coronavirus crisis and until "at least the beginning of October 2020".

Societe Generale said it has decided to maintain the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 19. But, it will cancel any dividend distribution for the 2019 fiscal year.

During the second half of 2020, the Board will propose guidelines on shareholder return, that could consist in the payment of an interim dividend on 2020 results or an exceptional dividend in the form of a distribution of reserves, the latter requiring the holding of a Shareholders' Meeting.

The company said it is currently analyzing potential scenarios and their impact on the results, as well as potential corrective measures.

In Paris, Societe Generale shares were trading at 14.81 euros, down 3.48 percent.

