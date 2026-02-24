Société Générale Société anonyme (WBAG:GLE) Price Target Increased by 15.42% to 83.09

The average one-year price target for Société Générale Société anonyme (WBAG:GLE) has been revised to € 83,09 / share. This is an increase of 15.42% from the prior estimate of € 71,98 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 66,50 to a high of € 102,67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.56% from the latest reported closing price of € 50,80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Société Générale Société anonyme. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLE is 0.51%, an increase of 23.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.06% to 198,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,400K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,074K shares , representing a decrease of 35.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 193.75% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 8,813K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,255K shares , representing a decrease of 39.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 139.61% over the last quarter.

SCVEX - Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund holds 8,005K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,468K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,701K shares , representing an increase of 27.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 65.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,463K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,747K shares , representing a decrease of 35.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 146.14% over the last quarter.

