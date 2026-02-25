Société Générale Société anonyme (ENXTPA:GLE) Price Target Increased by 11.40% to 81.57

The average one-year price target for Société Générale Société anonyme (ENXTPA:GLE) has been revised to €81.57 / share. This is an increase of 11.40% from the prior estimate of €73.22 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €65.29 to a high of €100.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.00% from the latest reported closing price of €76.24 / share.

Société Générale Société anonyme Maintains 2.18% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.18%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Société Générale Société anonyme. This is an decrease of 147 owner(s) or 28.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLE is 0.53%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.15% to 151,835K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,400K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,074K shares , representing a decrease of 35.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 193.75% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 8,813K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,255K shares , representing a decrease of 39.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 139.61% over the last quarter.

SCVEX - Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund holds 8,005K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,468K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,701K shares , representing an increase of 27.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 65.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,463K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,747K shares , representing a decrease of 35.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 146.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.