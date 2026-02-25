Société Générale Société anonyme - Depositary Receipt (SCGLY) Price Target Increased by 78.13% to 24.71

The average one-year price target for Société Générale Société anonyme - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SCGLY) has been revised to $24.71 / share. This is an increase of 78.13% from the prior estimate of $13.87 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.24 to a high of $45.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 398.24% from the latest reported closing price of $4.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Société Générale Société anonyme - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCGLY is 0.10%, an increase of 37.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.68% to 346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 106K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 13.75%.

Yousif Capital Management holds 92K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGLY by 22.42% over the last quarter.

COAGX - Caldwell & Orkin - Gator Capital Long holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 35K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%.

GAMMA Investing holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGLY by 16.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.