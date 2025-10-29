Société Générale Société anonyme - Depositary Receipt (SCGLY) Price Target Increased by 23.86% to 22.36

The average one-year price target for Société Générale Société anonyme - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SCGLY) has been revised to $22.36 / share. This is an increase of 23.86% from the prior estimate of $18.06 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$18.65 to a high of $37.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 350.89% from the latest reported closing price of $4.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Société Générale Société anonyme - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCGLY is 0.16%, an increase of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.50% to 530K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 133K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing an increase of 30.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGLY by 79.56% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 94K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing a decrease of 38.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCGLY by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 92K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGLY by 21.22% over the last quarter.

GINX - SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF holds 71K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing a decrease of 21.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGLY by 16.55% over the last quarter.

COAGX - Caldwell & Orkin - Gator Capital Long holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

