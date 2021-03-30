Societe Generale (SCGLY) Might Sell Lyxor to Amundi or State Street

After targeting bids from several firms within Europe and the United States for divesting its asset management business, Lyxor; Societe Generale SCGLY is finally in talks with State Street STT and Amundi, according to Reuters.



With a view to manage finances after incurring huge losses in the first two quarters of 2020 because of the dismal performance of its equities derivatives business, Societe Generale has been preparing to divest Lyxor for the past several months.



Notably, Lyxor is the third-largest provider of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) in Europe and has nearly €150 billion of assets under management.



In September 2020, Societe Generale announced that it has given Citigroup C the responsibility to supervise the sale of Lyxor.



Firms like BNP Paribas SA, JPMorgan JPM and Deutsche Bank’s DWS had been expressing keen interest in buying Lyxor.



However, because of valuation issues, these firms have now stepped back and Amundi and State Street are the only bidders left who are contending with each other.



Per sources, Lyxor is being valued at half of its target price of €1 billion. Also, bidders are willing to offer only up to €400-500 million because of growth challenges amid the coronavirus-induced crisis.



Also, one of the sources said that Amundi can be viewed as the natural buyer for Lyxor.

Other Restructuring Efforts by the Firm to Improve Financials

Last year, Societe Generale emerged with the plan of reducing costs by about €450 million annually. The plan relied on the company’s move of combining French retail operations with its Credit du Nord subsidiary to boost profitability.



Also, after witnessing losses in two consecutive quarters, the company’s CEO, Frederic Oudea, reshuffled top management positions. Oudea wants to reduce risk and, hence, is shifting toward simpler products. The redundancies are part of Oudea’s plan to stop trading in complex structured equities products.



Over the past six months, shares of Societe Generale have gained 96.4% compared with 48.1% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.











