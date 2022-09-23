Societe Generale says two senior executives to leave bank

Adds details

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SOGN.PA, which is seeking a new chief executive, said on Friday two senior executives would be stepping down before the end of the year.

France's third-biggest listed bank said Chief Risk Officer Sadia Ricke would be leaving the group as of Nov. 30 and Caroline Guillaumin, the head of Human Resources and Communication, would leave on Dec. 15.

"Sadia is leaving the group for personal and professional reasons, taking up an opportunity in the banking sector in London," the bank said in a statement.

"Caroline is embarking on new professional challenges outside of the banking sector," it added.

Their successors will be announced at a later stage.

Societe Generale's CEO Frederic Oudea said in May he would step down next year after running the lender for 15 years. A decision on the new CEO is expected next month.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

