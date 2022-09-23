Societe Generale says chief risk officer Ricke leaving Nov. 30

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
French bank Societe Generale said on Friday that Chief Risk Officer Sadia Ricke would be leaving the group as of Nov. 30.

"Sadia is leaving the group for personal and professional reasons, taking up an opportunity in the banking sector in London," the statement said.

