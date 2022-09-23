Societe Generale says chief risk officer Ricke leaving Nov. 30

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA said on Friday that Chief Risk Officer Sadia Ricke would be leaving the group as of Nov. 30.

"Sadia is leaving the group for personal and professional reasons, taking up an opportunity in the banking sector in London," the statement said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.