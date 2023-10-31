Societe Generale S.A. - ADR (SCGLY) Price Target Increased by 6.99% to 14.50

The average one-year price target for Societe Generale S.A. - ADR (OTC:SCGLY) has been revised to 14.50 / share. This is an increase of 6.99% from the prior estimate of 13.56 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.41 to a high of 21.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 231.92% from the latest reported closing price of 4.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Societe Generale S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCGLY is 0.01%, a decrease of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 156.54% to 15,556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 15,344K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,918K shares, representing an increase of 61.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGLY by 172.00% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 79K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 68K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 23.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCGLY by 9.08% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

