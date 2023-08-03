Societe Generale S.A. - ADR (SCGLY) Price Target Decreased by 8.47% to 15.08

The average one-year price target for Societe Generale S.A. - ADR (OTC:SCGLY) has been revised to 15.08 / share. This is an decrease of 8.47% from the prior estimate of 16.48 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.19 to a high of 26.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 175.71% from the latest reported closing price of 5.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Societe Generale S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCGLY is 0.01%, a decrease of 73.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,303.17% to 6,064K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 5,918K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 98.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGLY by 4,604.41% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 71K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGLY by 61.90% over the last quarter.

Tucker Asset Management holds 11K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 1K shares.

See all Societe Generale S.A. - ADR regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.