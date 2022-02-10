Societe Generale Q4 Net Income Surges

(RTTNews) - French Lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) said Thursday that its reported Group net income for the fourth quarter surged to 1.80 billion euros from last year's 470 million euros. Underlying Group net income also rose significantly to 1.23 billion euros from 631 million euros.

Net banking income for the quarter rose by 13.4 percent to 6.62 billion euros, while it rose 11.4 percent on an underlying basis to 6.50 billion euros, with a positive and evenly balanced contribution from all the businesses. In addition, the Group said its board intends to propose a cash dividend of 1.65 euros per share to the General Meeting of Shareholders on May 17 and that it plans to maintain a distribution policy of 50 percent of underlying Group net income, with up to 20 percent of the distribution in the form of a share buyback. The dividend will be detached on May 25, and paid on May 27, the Group said.

