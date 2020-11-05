Société Générale Q3 Underlying Profit Declines - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Société Générale (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported that its third quarter Group net income increased to 862 million euros from 854 million euros, previous year. Gross operating income rose 14.6% year-on-year. Underlying Group net income was 742 million euros compared to 855 million euros.

Third quarter net banking income declined to 5.81 billion euros from 5.98 billion euros prior year. The company noted that net banking income was stable (up 0.5% when adjusted for changes in Group structure and at constant exchange rates). Operating expenses declined 8.2% year-on-year. Operating expenses were down 5.6% when adjusted for changes in Group structure and at constant exchange rates.

Société Générale posted a dividend provision of 0.21 euros per share.

