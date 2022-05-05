Markets

Societe Generale Q1 Profit Rises On Higher Net Banking Income - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French Lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter Group net income was 842 million euros, 3.4 percent higher than last year's 814 million euros.

Earnings per share grew to 0.87 euro from last year's 0.79 euro.

Underlying Group net income was 1.57 billion euros, compared to prior year's 1.30 billion euros. Underlying earnings per share amounted to 1 euro, compared to prior year's 0.83 euro.

Operating income increased 14 percent from last year to 1.39 billion euros. Underlying operating income grew 27.9 percent to 2.40 billion euros.

Net banking income climbed 16.6 percent to 7.28 billion euros from last year's 6.25 billion euros. Net banking income grew 16.1 percent on an adjusted basis. The results reflected a solid performance by all the businesses particularly in Global Markets, Financial Services and Financing & Advisory.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains focused on its ambition of sustainable and profitable growth.

