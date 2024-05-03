Societe Generale Q1 Profit Declines, Revenues Nearly Stable

(RTTNews) - French financial services provider Societe Generale S.A. (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter Group net income fell 21.7 percent to 680 million euros from last year's 868 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.64 euro. Adjusted Group net income for the first quarter was 514 million euros.

Operating income fell 11.7 percent to 1.27 billion euros from last year's 1.43 billion euros.

Quarterly revenues as net banking income edged down 0.4 percent to 6.65 billion euros from last year's 6.67 billion euros. At constant currency rates, net banking income fell 4.8 percent.

