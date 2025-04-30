Societe Generale Q1 Profit Climbs On Revenue Strength

(RTTNews) - French banking major Societe Generale S.A. (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported Wednesday significantly higher profit in its first quarter with growth in revenues.

Group net income stood at 1.61 billion euros for the quarter, higher than prior year's 680 million euros.

Adjusted Group net income was 1.42 billion euros in the quarter.

Operating income grew 68.8 percent to 2.14 billion euros from last year's 1.27 billion euros.

Net banking income stood at 7.08 billion euros, a growth of 6.6 percent from prior year's 6.65 billion euros. Revenues increased 10.2% excluding asset disposals.

