Societe Generale prices 3-part SNP euroyen bonds

TOKYO, Sept 18 (IFR) - Societe Generale (A1/A/A–) visited the yen market to raise ¥64.7bn (US$617m) from a three-part SNP euroyen bond offering soon after it drew huge demand for a senior non-preferred trade in euros.

A ¥36.1bn four-year non-call three priced at 77bp over three-year yen offer-side swaps. The coupon is 0.768% and, if not called, will change to a floating rate equal to the six-month yen Libor plus 77bp.

A ¥21.1bn six-year non-call five priced at 92bp over five-year YOS. The coupon is 0.922% and, if not called, will change to the six-month yen Libor plus 92bp.

A ¥7.5bn 10-year non-call nine priced at 102bp over nine-year YOS. The coupon is 1.075% and, if not called, will change to six-month Libor plus 102bp.

The French bank started marketing the yen trade on Tuesday night immediately after it launched a €1bn eight-year non-call seven SNP "green positive impact" bond which was a clear hit with investors as books passed €5bn.

At the beginning of marketing, the issuer was marketing just the 6NC5 and 10NC9 tranches at 90bp–92bp and 100bp–102bp, respectively. After it set final price guidance for the two tranches at 92bp and 102bp on Thursday, it added the four non-call three tranche because of a reverse enquiry from a big investor and marketed it at guidance of 77bp.

These landing spreads were roughly within the issuer's euro curve. "They are not absurd levels at all," said a banker away from the deal.

The issuer's decision to begin marketing as soon as possible rather than wait for Tokyo hours and to add a new tranche to respond to an investor enquiry resulted in the deal drawing decent demand from foreign accounts as well as Japanese investors.

Life insurers and asset managers were key investors, while foreign accounts took up about 10%.

The deal came after the departure of two Tokyo-based syndicate bankers at Societe Generale, so the French house's syndicate bankers in Hong Kong joined the other bookrunners, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley (B&D) and Nomura, to lead the transaction.

The new yen deal is the issuer's second this year following a ¥50bn five-year SNP that priced in February.

The expected ratings are Baa2/BBB/A–.

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

