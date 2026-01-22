Societe Generale Plans Net 1,800 Job Cuts In France

(RTTNews) - Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA), on Thursday said it has submitted a project to employee representative bodies in France to simplify its organisation and strengthen operational efficiency.

The plan proposes a net reduction of 1,800 positions through natural attrition and internal mobility, without any redundancy plan.

Societe Generale said the measures fall under the Employment Agreement signed on December 15, 2025, and would be implemented gradually in 2026 and 2027 following consultations.

The French banking group said the proposed changes would affect several activities and central functions at headquarters, as well as the regional organisation of French retail banking.

The branch network would remain unaffected.

Nearly 2,000 employees participated in a group-wide initiative that generated thousands of ideas aimed at simplifying processes and structures, pooling teams, improving procurement and tools, and expanding automation and the use of artificial intelligence.

The group also plans to strengthen career-long training through Societe Generale University and establish a Mobility and Skills Campus to support internal mobility and transitions into new roles.

On Wednesday, Societe Generale closed trading 0.43% lesser at EUR 68.70 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

