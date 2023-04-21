News & Insights

SOCIETE GENERALE Maintains UnipolSai Assicurazioni (MTA:US) Hold Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 07:24 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE maintained coverage of UnipolSai Assicurazioni (MTA:US) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IT:US / UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA Shares Held by Institutions

IDLV - Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF holds 999K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in US by 32.86% over the last quarter.

JSTC - Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in US by 16.67% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 160K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CDHAX - Calvert International Responsible Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in UnipolSai Assicurazioni. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US is 0.11%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 37,648K shares.

