SOCIETE GENERALE Maintains SPIE (EPA:SPIE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE maintained coverage of SPIE (EPA:SPIE) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEMP - JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 131.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPIE by 55.60% over the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 678K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 35.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPIE by 79.78% over the last quarter.

AAARX - Strategic Allocation: Aggressive Fund R Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 23.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPIE by 41.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPIE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPIE is 0.24%, an increase of 1.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.64% to 14,107K shares.

